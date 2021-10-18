On Sunday, the police arrested eight people for incitement, insult, and illegal weapon possession at a housing protest in Rotterdam. Under the motto "Houses for people, not profit," about 7,000 people from all over the country gathered in Rotterdam for a rally named Woonopstand.

Several people spoke at the manifestation in the Afrikaanderpark, including people who found themselves in a pinch in the current housing market. A march followed through Rotterdam-Zuid. Participants walked via the Erasmus Bridge toward the endpoint of the demonstration at the Markthal in the city center.

The police had to intervene on the Erasmus Bridge, detaining more than 50 people. They were taken away in an empty tram as protesters shouted for their release.

The Rotterdam demonstration was the second major housing protest after one in Amsterdam last month, which attracted 15,000 demonstrators. The organizers hoped for a similar turnout on Sunday.

Roughly 16 organizations ranging from political parties to interest groups such as the Woonbond and the trade union FNV and various tenants' associations demanded action to solve the housing crisis. Rotterdam housing corporations also turned up to protest the landlord levy.

The organizations denounced the long waiting lists for social housing, the high prices in the private rental sector and the owner-occupied market, and the rising number of homeless people.

They also advocated for complete control and independent support for residents' plans for their apartment, neighborhood, and city.

Start of podium programme in #Rotterdam, October 17th, #WoonOpstand, 14:00. At about 15:45 the start of the protest march for ending of the #HousingCrisis in the #Netherlands. 1 Million affordable rental appartments are needed. pic.twitter.com/nFUAY6C7Og — RVA2 (@RVA2) October 17, 2021