The number of accommodations in Amsterdam available on Airbnb and similar sites decreased by some 75 percent. Over the spring, there were 18,715 Amsterdam locations available on holiday rental sites. Now there are only 4,128, the Volkskrant reported based on figures from the municipality of Amsterdam.

The reason for the massive decrease in locations seems to be a newly introduced registration obligation. Since the start of this month, Amsterdam residents who want to rent their home to tourists on sites like Airbnb, Booking.com, and Expedia, have to register the rental with the municipality. Those caught renting out their home without reporting it will be fined. The fining system only takes effect next year.

Airbnb confirmed to the Volkskrant that the ads for unregistered rentals in Amsterdam have been automatically deactivated.

Amsterdam has been trying to combat tourist rentals in the city for years, implementing limits on how long you're allowed to rent out your home and even banning holiday rentals in several parts of the Amsterdam city center.