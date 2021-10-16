The overnight train connecting Amsterdam and Zurich will begin on December 12. The Nightjet Zurich will travel from Amsterdam to Utrecht, and continue on to Basel before reaching its destination of Zurich. The train will depart nightly at 8:30 p.m. and will arrive 11 hours and 25 minutes later in Zurich at 8:05 a.m.

It will be the first overnight train service between the two cities since 2016. It first became clear that the night train route to Zurich was under consideration last August. A month later

Along the way, the train makes 18 stops in cities such as Arnhem, Düsseldorf, Cologne, and Frankfurt. In the opposite direction, the Nightjet arrives in Amsterdam at 9:14 a.m. every day.

The first ticket sales started this week via nsinternational.com. Prices range from €38 for a seat, from €50 for a bunk, and from €90 for a sleeping compartment. Each sleeping compartment has its own bathroom and breakfast is included for passengers who purchase a bunk. The train also has room to bring your bicycle aboard.

"After the return of the night train route to Vienna, the Netherlands was connected again to the European night train network since May of this year. The night train is a climate-friendly and popular way to travel internationally. With the night train to Zurich, we are once again adding a direct connection to a European city on our timetable," said Marjan Rintel, CEO of Dutch national railway NS.

Several test runs from Switzerland to the Netherlands are taking place leading up to the first trip. Together with its partners SBB, ÖBB, and DB, NS will put the finishing touches on the trains and have them ready for operation in December.

More night train routes could also be launched the next couple of years. It was previously reported that Amsterdam, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki were considering an overnight rail service connecting the cities. However, another proposed route between Malmo and Brussels was unlikely to launch next year as planned.