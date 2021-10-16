The number of open positions has never been so high, yet many people are reluctant to start a new job, the Trouw reported. Recruiters have been looking for different ways with which to motivate people to take up a new profession.

"Potential employees are really being chased," director of the data company Intelligence Group Geert-Jan Waasdorp said.

Staff shortages are apparent in many sectors, including transport, childcare and primarily, the catering industry. Statistic Netherlands reported over 327 thousand job openings in the Netherlands at the end of June 2021.

The number of people looking for employment fell by 55 thousand to 886 thousand compared to the same period last year.

"Everyone is waiting on each other," Waasdorp said. "Employees remain in a period of uncertainty. People know what to expect in their current profession." With a new employer also come many changes, according to Waasdorp.

Job market professor Tom Wilthagen said many job hunters in the Netherlands are reluctant to step over into a new career, partially because the housing shortage in the Netherlands makes moving for a new job difficult. "Compared to other countries in Europe, we are less likely to move for a new job. The problems in the housing market increase our immobility" Wilthagen said.

Wilthagen said people are also more aware of their advantageous position in the job market due to the obvious staff shortages.

To attract new employees, some companies have been offering bonuses for recommending a new worker, adjusting the work schedule to fit the needs of employees or advertising job openings on social media.