For the second year in a row, the Formula 1 Grand Prix will take place in Zandvoort on September 4, 2022.

Sports director of the Dutch GP Jan Lammers was more than satisfied with the chosen date. “The date is perfect. We are extending the summer in Zandvoort. It is right at the end of the holiday period which is favorable for entrepreneurs in the region. We are looking forward to really unpacking in 2022 with a wide range of entertainment and even more public activities,” Lammers said.

A shortened version of a normal race, also known as a sprint race, will be added to the current program of six races. It has already been tested this season in Silverstone, Monza and Sao Paulo.

The first race of the Formula 1 season will be held on March 20, the last in Abu Dhabi on November 20. There will be no competition in China, according to documents released by the umbrella organization FIA due to coronavirus measures.

The total of 23 races next season is a record that should have already been broken in the past season, yet several races were canceled due to coronavirus measures.

Ticket sales for the next season will start on November 1. A number of tickets have already been given to fans that were unable to attend the race in 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions.

Dutch race car driver Max Verstappen is the current leader in this cycle for the battle of the world title with a small lead over defending champion Lewis Hamilton. The next race will be held on October 24 in Austin, Texas.