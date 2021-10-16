Rays of sunlight will break through large cloud fields on Saturday, according to the Dutch national weather service, KMNI. The country will remain dry almost everywhere and the afternoon temperature will be around 13 degrees Celsius.

Winds are expected from the southwest, at weak to moderate speeds. The occasional bit of sunshine continues during the following days with mostly dry skies.

After Monday, temperatures could rise up over 20 degrees. Towards the end of the week on Thursday, people living on the coast can expect heavy gusts of wind.