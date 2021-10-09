The Dutch domestic intelligence service AIVD abandoned a Dutchman who infiltrated terrorist organizations, the Volkskrant reported.

In collaboration with the AIVD and the CIA, the infiltrator had helped find and kill three important IS figures, as well as the mastermind behind the terrorist attack in Bali in 2002.

The infiltrator, referred to under the alias Eduard, began working with the AIVD and CIA in 2003. He supplied intelligence services over several years with key information on Indonesian IS leaders.

Eduard stopped working as an intelligence agent in 2018. One year later, he began receiving death threats.

The AIVD ignored his calls for protection. The Dutch intelligence service said they are not responsible for his security because he solely worked for the CIA between the years 2016 to 2018. A commission sided with the AIVD, "The defendant, in this case, made the decision for himself and without the influence of the AIVD to work together with foreign services for a second operation."

Nonetheless, the commission acknowledged that it was "not quite right" that the AIVD ignored Eduard's pleas for help.

"The AIVD is never generous when it comes to the interpretation of the duty of care," an experienced intelligence officer said.

The AIVD told the Volkskrant they take the duty of care "very seriously."

The CIA also refused to help the infiltrator and did not wish to comment on the case.

Eduard is now hiding with his family in the Netherlands. He cannot return to Indonesia where he was forced to give up his business due to the death threats.