The Saturday morning fog is set to dissipate later in the day, making way for a dry afternoon. There is a 70% chance of sunshine, according to the KNMI, the national meteorological office. Temperatures will vary between 14 degrees Celsius in the north up to 16 degrees in the southeast, with a moderate easterly wind. The chance of precipitation remains at a low 10% throughout Saturday and Sunday.

In the night, cooler, more variant weather patterns will roll in. The dense fog will return, bringing about a 60-90 percent chance that the KNMI will issue a Code Yellow weather warning overnight and into Sunday morning.

People in the Netherlands should expect a higher chance of precipitation as the week continues. Smatterings of rain will likely take place from Monday through Thursday, with the chance of sunshine falling to just thirty percent. Temperatures will range from 13 to 17 degrees during the day, falling to between 4 and 10 degrees at night all through next week.

From Thursday onwards, temperatures will stay at or slightly below the seasonal average. The weather was expected to be “fairly cloudy,” the KNMI said.