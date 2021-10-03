Member of the Taliban government, Ahmadullah Wasiq, denied summoning Afghan interpreters who worked for the Netherlands as was reported by the NOS on Friday. He wrote on Twitter that the report by the Dutch broadcaster was incorrect.

The NOS reported on Friday that several former interpreters for the Netherlands had received letters from the Taliban calling them to appear in court. The NOS said they had pictures of the judicial letters.

One interpreter said the Taliban claimed he had killed their fighters by working for the Netherlands. "We're going to take revenge. If we don't catch you ourselves, we'll deal with those closest to you," the Taliban said, according to the NOS.

“We reject this report. This is a propaganda attempt,” Wasiq wrote. Wasiq said that due to such stories people may try to leave the country and secure asylum.

After the Taliban came into power in mid-August, several countries brought, in total, more than 100 thousand people out of the country. The Netherlands did not succeed in bringing all of their former Afghan interpreters out of the country in time before the end of evacuation when American troops left.

The Taliban announced a general amnesty for people who worked for foreign countries. Yet, several reports from Afghanistan stating that Taliban fighters have been carrying out extrajudicial killings.