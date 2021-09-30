Side effects center Lareb so far received almost 10,000 reports of menstrual disorders after coronavirus vaccination. The complaints range from lack of menstruation, heavy menstruation, to breakthrough bleeding. There are also complaints about bleeding after menopause, the side effects center announced.

Lareb is currently working on taking a closer look at and mapping the reports. International research is also being conducted.

The organization stressed that menstrual disorders are also common without vaccinations. "They can also have many causes, such as infection, illness or stress. It is not yet clear whether menstrual disorders are a side effect of the coronavirus vaccines, but there is a possibility. The vaccine stimulates the immune system and this may have an effect on hormone levels," said Lareb.