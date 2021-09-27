There were no excesses when checking the coronavirus access passes this past weekend, said trade association Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN). However, there were many "difficult discussions" with guests, as well as entrepreneurs who were treated unfairly or were threatened. "But there were no absolute excesses," said KHN chairman Rober Willemsen.

Saturday was the first day that the coronavirus access pass was mandatory for access to the catering industry, the art and culture sector, and (sports) events. On Saturday evening, there were problems checking access passes in a number of places in the country due to a failure of the CoronaCheck app, which created crowds on the street, Willemsen said. Furthermore, the closure of restaurant Moeke was reversed in Nijmegen, in Utrecht a business can expect a sanction for not complying with the rules.

That everything went reasonably well, according to Willemsen, is probably because many people used the catering industry outside because of the beautiful weather. However, there is still little support among both entrepreneurs and citizens for the coronavirus access pass, according to the association.