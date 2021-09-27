Most entrepreneurs are happy to cooperate in compliance with checking the coronavirus access passes (CTB), which has been mandatory when visiting the catering industry, an event or a cultural institution since Saturday. This is the conclusion of the Security Council, which consists of the mayors that head the 25 security regions.

"The mayors of the Security Council are very positive about how [Saturday] went: they see that by far the most entrepreneurs are happy to cooperate in compliance with the CTB," said Hubert Bruls, mayor of Nijmegen and chairman of the council. "Where entrepreneurs still have to adjust or improve some things, there is consultation with the municipality. A lot is possible in good consultation." According to Bruls, the number of excesses was limited and action was taken where necessary.

The mayors did see that it was very crowded in certain areas around midnight, when all catering businesses had to close at the same time. An overloaded CoronaCheck app also led to problems. "This was solved well by the entrepreneurs and enforcers on site," said Bruls. "Compliments to the entrepreneurs - from catering to sports canteens - who are handling this so well."