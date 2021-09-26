The problems with the CoronaCheck app on Saturday evening “are a punch to the face of catering entrepreneurs”, the Royal Dutch Catering Union (KHN) said. In some cities, there were long queues in front of catering establishments of people who were unable to get in because their QR did not work due to a server overload, according to KHN general director Dirk Beljaarts.

“It is very tiring for catering entrepreneurs who have to work with these measures without being asked that on this day the technology abandons them,” Beljaarts said.

The Ministry of Health acknowledged that large crowds caused a server overload. The delay was caused by a Ddos-cyberattack on the sever of the app. Problems mainly occurred with people who had yet to create their QR code or who have not used the app for a while. Anyone who already has a QR code should not experience any problems, according to a spokesperson.

Since Saturday, everyone aged 13 and older must show a coronavirus access pass to gain entry to a catering establishment, event, or an art and culture institution.

There is also insufficient testing capacity for people who want to go out with a negative coronavirus test, according to the KHN general director. “In less densely populated areas, for example, Zeeland, people have to travel far,” Beljaarts said. In other areas, it can be difficult to get an appointment.

“How in God’s name can catering entrepreneurs still make a profit if so many obstacles are placed in their path?”, Beljaarts wondered. He believed that problems with the CoronaCheck app will persist for some time to come. “And before you know it, it’s twelve o’clock and the catering establishment has to close again.”