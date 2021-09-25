Everyone aged 13 and over must have a coronavirus access pass with them to enter bars, cafes, restaurants, events and venues for the arts and culture. The new rule takes effect in the Netherlands on Saturday along with the elimination of most social distancing and face mask requirements.

This means that visitors must be able to demonstrate that they have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus no more than 24 hours before their visit, or that they have either recovered from the infection or have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

They can demonstrate this using the CoronaCheck app. Visitors from the age of 14 must also bring valid identification. Employees have to scan the QR code of visitors and compare the data against the ID. The coronavirus admission pass applies to locations where the elimination of the 1.5 meter social distancing measure will make it busier, according to the government.

This is required in hospitality businesses, casinos, cinemas, theaters and concert halls, conferences and events. Furthermore, the public needs to have a QR code to enter professional sports competitions.

It will be the first time in more than 1.5 years that football stadiums will be allowed to be filled to capacity. The 4:30 p.m. match between Willem II and PSV in Tilburg will be the first under the new rules. Ajax and Feyenoord also play at home in the evening, against FC Groningen and NEC respectively.

Exemptions to the coronavirus pass rule include cafe terraces, campsites and museums where people are constantly moving from one area to the next. Visitors to church services also no longer have to keep 1.5 meters away from each other, and they do not need the QR code’s to enter the religious sites. The government still advises people observe social distancing guidelines for the time being. The organization representing Dutch mosques said it will continue to do so on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport expects that many people who do not yet have a QR code will create one in the CoronaCheck app. The app has been used by many people for several months, and there are currently no major technical issues for people to retrieve the codes, according to the ministry. Those vaccinated outside of the Netherlands often have to go through a more time consuming process to get their QR codes, if they qualify for one at all.

Crowds at the coronavirus testing sites are expected, but according to the ministry, test locations can examine more than 400,000 people per day during the upcoming weekends.

People without a smartphone can print their coronavirus pass via the website www.coronacheck.nl/print.

Opponents of the coronavirus access pass system will protest in The Hague on Saturday. They will march from Malieveld to Plein 1813 and back. The protest will begin at around noon and was expected to last until about 2 pm.