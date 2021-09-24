The technical problems with the CoronaCheck app that prevented some people from creating a QR code have been resolved, said GGD Ghor, the organization that oversees the GGD municipal health services. It will still take time before some people can generate a coronavirus pass in the app. It is unclear how many people are still affected by this.

Starting Saturday, everyone aged 13 and over must have a coronavirus pass with them to gain access to hospitality businesses, events, sports competitions, or other venues, like arts and culture institutions. Visitors must demonstrate that they have tested negative for the coronavirus, have recovered from an infection, or have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A group of people who received their first vaccination in another EU country and their second shot at a GGD branch in the Netherlands still cannot receive a QR code in the app, but it will soon be possible. These people will be required to complete a web form, which can be found on coronacheck.nl and the website of the central government. If all the details are correct, the vaccinated people will receive a QR code via a secure e-mail. It is not yet clear when this solution will be available.

It was initially supposed to be set up by Saturday, but the solution has been delayed "for legal reasons", according to a spokesperson for GGD Ghor. The GGDs are responsible for submitting the vaccination dates to the CoronaCheck app. The Ministry of Health is responsible for the operation of the app itself.

In addition, there are also people who have recently tested positive for the virus at a place other than the GGD. They are entitled to a recovery certificate, with which they can also get a QR code in the app, but that is not yet working for everyone. This group must also complete the web form in order to still receive a QR code, according to the GGD. It also remains to be seen when the solution will be ready for them.