Opponents of the coronavirus admission passes are allowed to demonstrate against the use of that system in The Hague on Saturday. They will walk from the Malieveld along the Hofvijver to Plein 1813, and back. The municipality of The Hague has agreed to this route with organizers.

Protesters do not have to keep a distance of 1.5 meters, because that rule will no longer apply. The "March Against the Covid Passport" was organized by several groups including Nederland in Opstand, which translates to "Netherlands in Revolt."

The protest will start at around noon and will last until about 2 pm.

New coronavirus rules will come into effect on Saturday. The rule that people should keep 1.5 meters away from others will be abolished, but from that day on, a coronavirus pass will be required to gain access to restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas.

With the QR code in the CoronaCheck app, people can show that they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or that they have either recently tested negative for the coronavirus infection or that they have recovered from the infection.