Passers-by of a canal in Eindhoven were quick to help when they noticed an empty electric wheelchiar lying on the ground on Saturday evening. They rushed to the water where they spotted a man who had fallen into the canal, Omroep Brabant reported.

The passers-by dragged the man out of the water, saving his life. Emergency services were informed and the unconscious man was sped to the hospital.

Had it not been for the passers-by stepping in to drag the man from the water, he would likely have drowned, police said. Authorities suspected the man stepped on the gas too hard, slipping into the water.

It was not known how the man is faring now.