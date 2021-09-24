Police officers who wanted to respond to an ATM bombing at a shop in the historic center of Alkmaar in the night from Thursday to Friday, were delayed because the entrance gate of the police station was locked with a chain. Police said the chain was quickly cut. Whether the chained gate is linked to the explosion is still being investigated.

The bombing took place around 3:00 a.m. on Achterstraat. The police suspect an ATM inside the shop was targeted. No one was injured.

According to the police, local residents heard two loud bangs, after which they alerted the police. The building and surrounding buildings appeared to have been damaged by the explosion. Images from NH Nieuws and the local news site Alkmaar Centraal show that the facade that housed the ATM was blown out and that the street was strewn with glass and woodwork. A witness told Alkmaar Centraal that he saw two men come out and drive off on a scooter. The police could not confirm that.

The police cordoned off Achterstraat and evacuated surrounding homes as a precaution. The Defense Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service secured two explosives and detonated them in De Boekelermeer, an area a little way away.

It is not yet clear whether the perpetrators stole anything. The police called on witnesses to come forward and people with camera images that may show something to upload these images via Politie.nl.