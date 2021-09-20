Dutch NS conductors on the train from Amsterdam to Brussels will strike on Wednesday out of dissatisfaction with their salary. This was reported by trade unions FNV Spoor and VVMC on Sunday. The unions said that these conductors are paid less than their colleagues who work at Thalys Eurostar and ICE Berlin & Nightjet.

They said that the strike at NS International will start in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, just after midnight and that there will be no trains from Amsterdam to Brussels for 24 hours. Whether that is actually the case, remains to be seen. Belgian conductors also work on the international trains and it is not known whether they will also stop working. Drivers are also not participating. But Henri Janssen, director of FNV Spoor, said that he assumes "that Belgian colleagues will show solidarity".

Normally the IC Brussels runs the route Amsterdam - Brussels twelve times a day and four times a day from The Hague HS to Brussels, and vice versa