The 28-year-old suspect of the murder of two women in Almelo on Friday, Kenzo K., has remained in a coma. Police shot the man in the chest while he was standing with a crossbow on his balcony. Investigators, thus, have been unable to question the man, Tubantia reported.

K. has been suspected of stabbing a 52- and a 70-year-old woman to death on Friday, as well as, injuring the caretaker of the 70-year-old victim, a 33-year-old woman from Rijssen.

The man was seen firing his crossbow at passers-by in the M. Th. Steynstraat on Friday morning. His condition was said to be stable but he has been unable to speak to police.

The man allegedly suffered multiple psychoses in the past. His mental health state was said to have been known to aid agencies, according to RTV Oost.

Police had stopped the man one month before the murders for theft. At the time, he appeared to be going through a psychosis. Police let the man go again, due to unknown reasons.