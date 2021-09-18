The susepct in the murder of two women, aged 50- and 72-years-old in Almelo on Friday morning is a 28-year-old Almelo man. He had been admitted to mental health instutions several times with psychological problems, according to RTV Oost.

Police stopped had stopped the suspect earlier this month while in a psychosis, but released him again due to unknown reasons.

On Friday morning, the 28-year-old was seen standing on a balcony in the M. Th. Steynstraat with a crossbow in his hand which he proceeded to fire at passers-by. A special forces team was able to take the man into custody after shooting him. It was discovered afterwards, that he had stabbed two women to death, as well as, injuring a 33-year-old woman from Rijssen.

Last year, the 28-year-old had been seen running through the streets naked while in a psychosis. He had not received proper mental health care, although his illness had been known to aid agencies. The murders on Friday were seen as a cry for help.