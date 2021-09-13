The Cabinet will announce on Tuesday that multi-day events and festivals will be allowed again under certain conditions, insiders report. The final details of those conditions are still being worked on, and will be developed using the findings from Fieldlab experiments.

Possible conditions being considered include a maximum number of visitors, likely based on a percentage of usual capacity. A coronavirus access pass - proof that attendees have been vaccinated, tested negative, or recently recovered from Covid-19 - will likely be mandatory.

The Cabinet is currently still examining the possibilities for access passes and coronavirus testing. The CoronaCheck app can be used for this, but the idea is that organizers can also arrange their own testing capacity.

Discussions were held on Sunday in Catshuis, the prime minister's official residence, about the state of the coronavirus measures. After that, it was leaked that the 1.5 meter rule for physical distancing will expire from September 25. Instead, people in more places will need to present evidence that they have been vaccinated, recently tested negative or have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Culture Minister Ingrid van Engelshoven said on Goedenmorgen Nederland that the cultural sector can expect more good news, though she would not elaborate. She did not share details, because a formal decision will not be made until Tuesday. Details will be explained during a press conference later that day.

Sources also told broadcaster NOS that football stadiums will be allowed to open at full capacity, though spectators will also have to show a coronavirus access pass.

The Cabinet will hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce what coronavirus restrictions will still be in place in the coming period. Changes to the current coronavirus policy are expected to take effect on September 25.

Sources previously said that social distancing will be scrapped, and more use will be made of coronavirus access passes. Face masks on public transport will remain in place.