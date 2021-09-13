The cabinet has better news for the cultural sector on Tuesday than has leaked so far. That said caretaker Minister of Education, Culture and Science Ingrid van Engelshoven in Goedemorgen Nederland. She did not give details.

Van Engelshoven said that the cabinet again looked at the Fieldlabs, the experiments that showed that performances, among other things, can be organized safely. She has been "in very close contact with the events sector" about this and see how those lessons can be used for new policy, she said in the program on NPO 1. "I am hopeful that tomorrow will go in the right direction, also for events."

The fact that the cabinet did not allow much this summer despite the Fieldlabs was largely due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Van Engelshoven said on Friday. What changed now and what the cabinet has planned for the relaxation, she did not explain in Goedemorgen Nederland. It is known that more coronavirus access passes will be used, also for theaters, for example.

The measures were informally discussed in the Catshuis, the Prime Minister's residence in The Hague, on Sunday, but official decisions will not be made until Tuesday.