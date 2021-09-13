The Tour of Spain will have three stages in the Netherlands next year. In addition to a team time trial in Utrecht, there will also be a stage from Den Bosch to Utrecht and one that starts and finishes in Breda.

"Great news that we now know the official start date. We have been looking forward to the start of La Vuelta in the Netherlands for so long, now we know that it will really be happening. Together with residents, entrepreneurs and our guests, we are going to make it a wonderful event," said Sharon Dijksma, mayor of Utrecht.

It was previously announced that La Vuelta would start with a team time trial in Utrecht. This will be on Friday evening, August 19. The team presentation is also in Utrecht the day before. The second stage will be from Den Bosch to Utrecht on Saturday, August 20, and on Sunday, August 21, the cyclists will cross the Noord-Brabant landscape in a stage that both starts and ends in Breda.

2022 is a special year for Utrecht, as it marks the 900th year that the city's had city rights. Jan van Zanen, Dijksma's predecessor, was actively involved in bringing the La Vuelta starting point to Utrecht in 2020. That was canceled, because the race was moved to October due to the coronavirus crisis.