The housing protest in Amsterdam this Sunday will not take place on Dam Square, but in the Westerpark. A spokesperson for the municipality of Amsterdam confirmed reporting on this by BNR on Tuesday.

The protest against problems on the housing market can not take place on Dam Square partly due to the fact that the Concertgebouw Orchestra is giving a large free concert on the Friday before. The dismantling of this stage the next day will hinder the construction of stages by the organizers of the housing protest.

"In addition, many participants are expected. There is much more space in the Westerpark and that provides more safety," a spokeswoman said. After the demonstration in the park, the activists will march to Dam Square, where the protest will end.