Max Verstappen couldn't have wished for a better day at Zandvoort. With almost 70,000 compatriots in the stands, the Dutchman won the Dutch Grand Prix in the dunes of Noord-Holland, and thus also took over the lead in the World Championship standings pushing Lewis Hamilton down.

"This was certainly a good day," said Verstappen, who struggled to be heard above the applause and screams of the crowd. "The expectations were of course very high prior to this weekend. It is never easy to live up to them. I am so happy that I was able to win here and take the lead in the standings. The start was good. Mercedes tried making it very difficult for us, but we were able to counter them well with the pit stops. We should be very satisfied with this team performance," said the Red Bull leader.

Fireworks shot up alongside the track when Verstappen was the first to cross the finish line after 72 laps. "This was epic, you were brilliant," Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said over the onboard radio. "You won your home race. Enjoy the run-out lap and the podium." Verstappen immediately thanked his team over the radio.

"Thank you guys, great strategy. I enjoyed those 72 laps here."

After the run-out lap, Verstappen climbed onto the straight on his car and was cheered by the crowd. Verstappen then reported to the podium with the Dutch flag around his shoulders for the award ceremony.