The three-day Formula 1 weekend in Zandvoort culminates with the Grand Prix, which starts at 3 p.m. The organizers are again expecting 105,000 race fans at the track in the dunes. Max Verstappen will start the race from pole and try to win this home race for the third time in a row.

"The pressure's always there to perform in front of your home crowd but when you can pull it off it feels incredible. To be on pole here feels great and we have a very strong car for tomorrow, let's see what we can do," Verstappen told Formula 1.

Max Verstappen's pole position was celebrated not only on the Zandvoort circuit but also in the pubs in the center of the town. In several cafés in the Haltestraat, people followed the qualifying on TV. When the Dutchman took pole position, cheers could be heard.

Immediately after the first place was secured, a party broke out in one of the cafés to the sounds of the song 'Super Max'. During qualifying, the streets of the coastal town were much quieter.

Despite approaching showers, chances are good that it will be dry during the Dutch Grand Prix, according to weather service Weeronline. Most of the rain will fall in the morning hours and the first half of the afternoon. At the beginning of the race, drivers and spectators could still expect occasional showers, but the sun could also make an appearance and it will be warm around 19 degrees, according to Weeronline.

Before the F1 drivers start the race in the afternoon, André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will play the national anthem. In the past two days, 200,000 spectators followed the free practice and qualifying on the circuit. Despite the rain, the grandstands were "full," according to the organizers.

On Saturday afternoon, racing fans at the Zandvoort circuit sought shelter from the heavy rain under the grandstand. As a result, the stairs and corridors under the grandstand filled up and on the main grandstand, many seats were empty. Most fans who remained seated braved the rain with a poncho.

On the second day of the three-day race weekend, it rained heavily several times. Occasionally, the sun briefly showed through the clouds. However, F1 fans were not allowed to bring an umbrella inside the race track fencing as this is a violation of the house rules.

Nevertheless, the event has not had any major problems so far. "It is going as it should", said the mayor of Zandvoort David Moolenburgh earlier.