More than half of people in the Netherlands think mandatory testing for access before entering theaters, sports events, and restaurants, cafés and bars is a good idea, a survey by Hart van Nederland showed.

The Cabinet has been considering making a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, negative coronavirus test, or proof of a recent recovery from Covid-19 obligatory prior to entering establishments that could get crowded.

“We will determine that on September 14. A possibility is that we let go of the 1.5-meter distance rule but at sporting events, in the hospitality sector, in the culture sector and during large events make testing for access mandatory”, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

Around 57 percent of respondents in the survey said they are in favor of mandatory testing for access.

“I also don’t have the freedom that I want. What can I say, in the world we live in now that is not possible”, one woman said.

The survey also showed that 39 percent were against having to show proof of vaccination or negative coronavirus test prior to entering a number of establishments. Four percent did not state their opinion.

“The question is if it is necessary. For us, it is a strong limitation”, Robér Willemsen from the Royal Hospitality Union Netherlands told Hart van Nederland.

Around two million people in the Netherlands have not been fully vaccinated yet. The Cabinet hoped to lower the infection risk by implementing mandatory testing for access.