Forum voor Demoractie faction leader Thierry Baudet rallied against the government’s coronavirus policy during a protest at the Dam Square on Sunday afternoon.

“We are all going to into lockdown again come November. Fake vaccines don’t work at any distance”, the faction leader said.

The demonstrators gathered at the Dam Square under to motto “Together for the Netherlands”. They could be heard shouting “love, freedom, no dictatorship”. “I’m here because not only because I am against the coronavirus policy, but they are trying to take our entire freedom”, the protestor said to Het Parool.

“If I need to scan my QR code to get access then I don’t feel free”, another protestor told AT5.

“It is fantastic to be here”, Baudet said. “So many people in the Netherlands stand against the injustice, the discrimination and the dictatorship that is coming towards us.”

Roughly ten thousand demonstrators left the Dam Square initially at 12 p.m. for a seven-kilometer walk through the capital city. The first protestors returned to the Dam Square around 3:15 p.m.