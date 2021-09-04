The trade union CNV urged Dutch companies to introduce a 30-hour workweek as soon as possible. A 30-hour workweek should prevent psychological problems, such as burn-outs.

CNV director Piet Fortuin pointed to his own research, according to which one in five people are facing a burnout. “Hundreds of thousands of people are completely through it. It is high time for a new balance.”

Around three in five respondents of a poll by the CNV said a quarter reduction of the 40-hour workweek would help them reach retirement in a healthy way. Two-thirds of respondents said they expect less absenteeism. Around 75 percent foresaw a better work-life balance and roughly half expected to be more productive and efficient in a 30-hour workweek.

“Various tests show that people are happier, more efficient and more productive. The work-life balance improves greatly”, the federation chair said. The government should take a leading role in introducing a shorter workweek.

It is the optimal moment to introduce a shorter work week now that the economy is slowly recovering from the coronavirus crisis, according to Fortuin.

For some people, the plans of the CNV would mean longer working hours. “Our wish is that people who now work in small part-time jobs will soon work 30 hours. This also creates a better balance between men and women”, Fortuin said.

The union will focus on introducing a shorter workweek in the coming period through collective bargaining.