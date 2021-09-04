The first half of 2021 saw the most people move to another place in the Netherlands in at least a decade. In more than six out of ten municipalities, the number of relocations was higher than in the same period a year earlier. This reported data press agency LocalFocus based on an analysis of figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

From January to June, about 928,000 people unpacked moving boxes, compared to 871,000 in the same months of 2020. Most people found new accommodations in the municipality where they already lived. The group that moved to another municipality also increased, by almost 9 percent. Earlier this year, CBS reported that a growing group of Netherlands residents was leaving the Randstad.

Of the twenty largest municipalities, the number of relocations increased most in Amsterdam, Utrecht and Amersfoort. An increase was also seen in Haarlem, Nijmegen and The Hague. Apeldoorn and Haarlemmermeer were the only large municipalities where fewer people moved homes.