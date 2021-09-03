Three young Dutch people died in a car accident in Basque Country in northern Spain on Thursday. Spanish media reported that the victims were one 19-year-old and two aged 20.

According to local media, the Dutch young people collided with a truck on the AP1 highway around 10:00 a.m. near the city of Soraluze. The truck was loaded with straw, which caught fire in the accident and had to be extinguished by the fire brigade.

The Basque Ministry of Security reported that two victims died at the scene, NU.nl reports. The third, a 20-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries in hospital a few hours later.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not confirm the report yet.