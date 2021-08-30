Eleven stowaways were arrested in the port of Rotterdam this past weekend. According to the Marechaussee, it concerned eight migrants from Albania, a Moroccan, an Algerian, and a Palestinian.

Five Albanians were found on Friday morning in an uncoupled truck trailer. They were discovered by a so-called migration dog of the Marechaussee.

The Moroccan, Algerian and Palestinian were found on Saturday. They had climbed over the fence of the ferry site earlier that day. On Sunday, three more migrants from Albania were intercepted after CCTV footage showed one of them cutting into a trailer's canvas.