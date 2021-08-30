Monday morning will start off mostly cloudy, but towards the afternoon the sun will shine through in many spots throughout the country, the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) predicted. In the afternoon, showers can occur in the southeast.

The maximum temperature for the day was set at 22 degrees Celsius, dropping down to 15 degrees overnight.

A moderate wind will accompany the day coming from the north.

The weather will continue to be sunny and dry for the rest of the week, according to the KNMI, with temperatures in the lower 20s.

From Sunday onwards, the chance of rain will increase again but temperatures will likely stay around a mild 20 degrees.