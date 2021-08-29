Sunday will be mostly cloudy and windy with a low chance of sunshine, the KNMI predicted. Occasional showers may occur throughout the course of the last day of the week, said the Dutch meteorological office.

Showers will subside in the north around noon but continue to linger on in the south and east.

Maximum temperatures will range between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius during the day. At night temperatures can drop down to 14 degrees.

A moderate north wind will accompany the day with a wind speed between 20 to 28 kilometers per hour, increasing in intensity along the coast.

Next week, the weather will clear up. From Tuesday onwards the weather will be mostly dry with maximum temperatures around 20 degrees.