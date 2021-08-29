Five young people were gravely wounded in a car crash that occurred on the N756 near Raalte in Overijssel on Sunday at 3 a.m., RTV Oost reported.

The car swerved off the road, crashed against a tree before coming to a halt in front of a second tree. The passengers of the car had to be rescued by firefighters due to a tree lying on top of the car. They were brought to different hospitals, all in critical condition.

The exact age of the victims remained unknown, yet police spoke of young people.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.