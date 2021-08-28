The events sector will demonstrate again against the government’s coronavirus policy on September 11 under the motto ‘Unmute Us!’ after their previous protest received little reaction from the Cabinet.

“We understand that this is your vacation but it would be a matter of decency if you speak to us – the 100 thousand employees in the event industry, the tends of thousands of demonstrators and the thousands of protesting companies – as soon as possible”, Unmute Us! wrote.

The demonstrators disagreed with the arbitrary implementation of the government’s coronavirus policy. They lamented, for example, that the Grand Prix in Zandvoort with an anticipated 200 thousand spectators will go through but large music festivals have been forbidden.

“We will continue to fight for a reopening and announce new demonstrations and call for everyone to walk with us on the street", Unmute Us! said.

Around 70 thousand people joined in the previous demonstration on August 21 in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, Groningen, Eindhoven and Nijmegen.

In which cities the protest in September will take place is yet to be announced.