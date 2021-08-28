The two attackers who have been suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails into the home of journalist Willem Groenveld in Groningen on August 19 were coronavirus deniers and strong opponents of the government’s coronavirus, Dagblad van het Noorden wrote.

They likely targeted the journalist due to his critical stance against conspiracy theorists which he voiced on his blog, Sikkom, the news outlet believed.

The two suspects, a 31- and a 32-year-old man from Groningen were arrested one day after the attack. Police were able to identify them based on security camera footage.

The two suspects allegedly often took part in anti-coronavirus measures protest and spread conspiracy theories on social media about the danger of vaccines, research from the Dagblad van het Nororden showed.

Police have yet to confirm a motive for the crime.