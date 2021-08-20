The police arrested two suspects in connection with an attack on a Groningen journalist earlier this week. A Molotov cocktail was thrown into journalist Willem Groeneveld's home early on Thursday morning. No one was injured.

The suspects are two men from Groningen, aged 31 and 32. The police identified them based on information received after security camera photos of the suspects were shared with the public.

"Not only did the police take this matter seriously, but we see that people contributed a lot," district chief Frank Smilda said in a statement released on the police website. "The images were shared en masse and the tips helped ensure that the suspects could be arrested so quickly.

The Dutch authorities will always take firm action against people who threaten or mistreat journalists, the police said.

"The Netherlands is a free constitutional state in which journalists must be able to do their job and not be restricted by people who threaten them, or even worse, use violence against them," prosecutor Diederik Grieve said.