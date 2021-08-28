There is broad support in the GroenLinks party to enter the new Cabinet formation together with the PvdA.

Cooperation is necessary, according to GroenLinks party leader Jesse Klaver. He said he wants to avoid another right-wing Cabinet. “We will only govern if we can make a difference on crucial topics”, GroenLinks MP Corinne Ellemeet said.

There was little criticism among the 200 GroenLinks party members present at a meeting in Utrecht on Saturday. Yet, there was worry that the identity of the party may get lost. “Collaboration does not take away your individuality”, Klaver said. The party leader made it clear that the two parties are far from a merger.

The Cabinet formation is advancing sluggishly due to the refusal of the VVD and CDA to negotiate with GroenLinks and PvdA. Ellemeet called it “the arrogance of the right”.

Cooperation between the two GroenLinks and PvdA had been discussed in the past but never resulted in an actual coalition. To emphasize the close ties PvdA MP Gijs van Dijk was also present in Utrecht. “This is the time”, Van Dijk said confidently.

The PvdA will meet on Saturday in Zeist to discuss the developments surrounding the formation. There seems to be less consensus among members of the PvdA about the plans with GroenLinks.

Klaver was sure PvdA members will support the cooperation, “I have no other scenario in my head other than collaboration.”