An 8-year-old girl from Syria was abandoned at the police station in Hoofddorp on Thursday, community police officer Johan Dubbeldam said on Twitter. He posted a photo showing the girl's Frozen backpack, red sneakers and jeans with flowers on one knee. "Heartbreaking," he said.

According to the officer, the girl walked into the police station alone. The police had to call an interpreter to communicate with the child. "He told her that we are nice and that we are going to help her," Dubbeldam said.

The girl was taken in by guardianship foundation Nidos.nl, where a guardian was appointed for her.

According to the community police officer, he received many offers from people willing to take in the girl. "Twitter can be so beautiful," he said, adding that the police have no control over where this child will be housed. "Doesn't take away from the fact that I find it a really nice gesture."