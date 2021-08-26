Dutch oil and gas giant Shell will soon start supplying Dutch home consumers with "CO2 compensated gas" and green electricity purchased from Dutch solar and wind farms. The company already received a permit from regulator ACM to start doing so, NOS reports.

Exactly how much green energy Shell plans to supply is not clear, but Barbara van Bergh, head of this division, told NOS that Shell wants to become a "significant" player. "We want to offer this because we want to play a leading role in the energy transition," she said. "We think it is important that we actively help people to make their energy consumption more sustainable."

According to Van de Bergh, the decision to supply green energy to Dutch consumers is separate from mounting pressure on Shell to reduce its emissions. She could not tell NOS how much the supply of green electricity and gas to households will contribute to reducing emissions.

Shell is also in the process of reforming its revenue model. Currently, the company's money comes from extracting oil and gas, but the market for these fossil fuels is expected to shrink in the coming decades. In the future, Shell wants to focus more on the trade in energy, instead of drilling for or generating it.