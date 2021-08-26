A man who went overboard from cruise ship Europa off the coast of Texel last week, was 81-year-old German multimillionaire and former politician Kai Wünsche, Dagblad van het Noorden reports. The police confirmed that an 81-year-old victim's body was found washed up on Terschelling on Tuesday, though the authorities did not confirm his identity.

Wünsche was not only a politician, but also the former owner of the luxury German fashion brand Joop! He was on a two-week long North Sea cruise aboard the Europa with his husband Rainer Thomson when he went overboard on August 16. Rescue services searched for him, but gave up the search a day after his disappearance as his chances of survival had fallen from slim to none.

On Tuesday, August 24, a man's body was found on the beach of Terschelling. On Thursday, the police in the Dutch province of Friesland confirmed on Twitter that the victim is the 81-year-old man who went overboard the week before.

"There is no indication of a crime," the police said on Twitter. "With that the police investigation is completed."