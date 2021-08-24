Foreign tourists largely stayed away from the Netherlands in the past six months, which had a negative effect on the maker of Delft blue porcelain. The turnover of the listed company Royal Delft Group decreased compared to last year. In 2020 during the same period, a lot less was sold due to the coroanvirus crisis.

Museums were allowed to reopen on 5 June and with it the Royal Delft Museum. "Due to the increasing visitor numbers since 5 June, the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on turnover is slowly decreasing," said CEO Henk Schouten. Nevertheless, according to Royal Delft, it remains uncertain whether foreign tourists will return to the Netherlands. Because of this uncertainty, the company is not making any predictions for the rest of the year.

Royal Delft's turnover fell by 14 percent on an annual basis to 2.1 million euros. A net profit of 317,000 euros remained, compared to a loss of 364,000 euros in the same period last year. The fact that a loss was not recorded again, according to Royal Delft, is due to income from real estate investments and coronavirus support measures from the government.