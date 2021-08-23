Dutch public works department Rijkswaterstaat reduced the speed limit on the Haringvliet bridge from 100 to 50 kilometers per hour, effective from Monday. The two lanes were also narrowed in both directions, and the parallel lane was closed to cars. These measures will be in effect until the bridge's renovation in 2023.

Rijkswaterstaat had to take measures to reduce traffic on this bridge, because its clamps are in poor conditions. The clamps keep aluminium plates attached to the bridge, but vibrations caused by traffic keep loosening them.

The Haringvliet bridge on the A29 highway connects the Hoeksche Waard with Goeree-Overflakkee and Noord-Brabant. Travel association ANWB therefore warned that the reduced speed limit and lane size will result in long-lasting traffic problems, not only on the A29 itself, but also on detour routes via the A16 between Rotterdam and Breda, and the N58 between Middelburg and Brouwesdam.

At just before noon on Monday, there was a 3 kilometer traffic jam on the A29 between Bergen op Zoom and Rotterdam.