After a fire in a student apartment building in Amsterdam-West, a fundraising campaign was set up to hang as many rainbow flags as possible in the neighborhood. With the action, the initiators want to make a statement against anti-LGBTQ+ violence. On Monday around noon, more than 4,700 euros were donated.

Early on Friday morning, a large fire raged on the eighth floor in the student apartment building on Krelis Louwenstraat. Four people were injured. One of them is still in hospital with burns. The police take into account that it was arson, which was also attempted in other places in the apartment building. The arson attacks seemed to target rainbow flags in the apartment building. Previously, a rainbow flag in the building also suffered fire damage, a spokeswoman confirmed. This incident was included in the investigation.

The police investigation is still ongoing, the spokeswoman said. It is not yet clear whether a suspect is in view. Various witnesses reported to the police, also with footage, but the detectives still called on people to come forward if they saw anything or have images.

The target amount of 3,000 euros for the fundraiser was amply achieved. The West district donated the first 1,000 euros. "It's time for a loud and clear counter voice," wrote the initiators of the action. "Let's stand up together against intolerance and hang out the rainbow flag en masse in West. To show that you can destroy 1 flag, but it will then be replaced by 10. And to make it clear to everyone that West is a district where everyone can be themself and where we stand for everyone's safety."

The money will be used to buy as many rainbow flags and posters as possible. They will soon be available for free collection at the district office for everyone.