The Tweede Kamer wants clarity from Minister of Defense, Ank Bijleveld, how the Dutch military plans to transport people out of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Anyone wanting to leave Kabul to get to the Netherlands has to find a way themselves how to get to the airport. The way to the airport is dangerous. People wanting to leave the country are often subjected to frequent checks by the Taliban. American troops have sometimes also denied evacuees access to the airport.

There are still around 700 people waiting to leave Afghanistan for the Netherlands, recent reports showed.

Other countries, such as France and Germany, have actively been bringing people to the airport.

The Tweede Kamer wanted to know what the Netherlands will assist people in safely reaching the Kabul airport. They also wanted transparency on if military advice is preventing the transport of the remaining people or if there is another reason at hand.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sigrid Kaag, said on Friday the government is exploring “all possibilities. But ultimately, we are dependent on our military and allies what is doable and safe.”

Around 120 out of the 150 members of the parliament signed the questions to the Cabinet. The PVV, FVD, JA21, Groep van Haga and Fractie Den Haan did not sign the questions.