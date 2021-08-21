Thanks to new DNA evidence, investigators were able to achieve a breakthrough in the 32-year-old murder case of Wies Hensen from Budel. Her murder is the Netherlands' longest ongoing murder case.

The murder is still unknown but advanced DNA technology made it possible for investigators to create an improved DNA profile of the killer. A number of men were arrested in the case but none of their DNA matched with the DNA of the murderer. The DNA sample investigators found at the scene is complex because it is also mixed with the DNA of Hensen herself.

Hensen disappeared from a fair on August 29, 1989. She was last seen in the company of two unknown men. Her body was later found in the village of Dommelen in Valkenswaard. An autopsy determined that Hensen had been suffocated. Investigators believe the crime was sexually motivated.

The men likely stemmed from the area of Valkenswaard, police said they believe. One of them had long, blond, curly hair. A passer-by saw a delivery bus parked near the place where her body would later be found around 11:45 p.m.

For the time ever, Dutch police will use VR glasses to reconstruct the crime scene. The crime scene was reconstructed using 360 degrees photograph and is based on forensic evidence.

Public Prosecutes also offered a 30-thousand-euro reward for anyone who has more information on the identity of the killer.