People who had the coronavirus before get general complaints after the first vaccination more often than others. This applies to all vaccines, reported side effect center Lareb. With the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, they are also more likely to have side effects after the second vaccination. These are the known side effects of headache, muscle pain, joint pain, fatigue, feeling unwell, nausea, chills and fever. Lareb has no explanation.

Lareb gives vaccinees questionnaires to map side effects after a coronavirus vaccination. These preliminary results come from 9,673 participants with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 5,271 with the AstraZeneca vaccine, 2,268 with the Moderna vaccine and 2,308 with the Janssen vaccine.

Lareb also received four reports of blistering skin diseases after the administration of approximately 12 million Pfizer shots. It involves the skin diseases pemphigus and bullous pemphigoid, which cause blisters on the skin and mucous membranes, Lareb said. "They are autoimmune diseases. The cause is unknown. A specific infection may play a role. It may also be a side effect of medicines." The fact that these reports were seen after vaccination does not mean that the blisters on the skin and mucous membranes are also a side effect of the vaccine, the side effects center emphasized.