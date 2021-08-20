There was an explosion at a home on Talmastraat in Amsterdam during the early hours of Friday morning. The police believe it was caused by a Molotov cocktail. No one was injured.

The police responded to reports of the explosion at around 00:15 a.m. on Friday. The blast damaged a number of windows, as well as a vehicle parked outside the home.

There were people at home at the time of the explosion, but no one was injured.

The police are investigating and looking for witnesses.

This is the second incident involving a Molotov cocktail this week. A journalist in Groningen also had these make-shift explosives thrown into his home.